Your Oven's Broiler Is Key To Making Restaurant-Style Pizza At Home

If you've ever tried to cook homemade pizza using that ball of fresh dough you picked up at the grocery store, you're not alone when you're constantly disappointed in what you thought was going to be a restaurant-style meal. While making your own pizza is probably more desirable than tossing a frozen pizza onto the oven rack, the soggier dough often doesn't hold a candle to the crispy version your pizzeria up the street is churning out — but that's because you've been doing it wrong. It turns out one of the best-kept secrets to restaurant-style pizza at home is placing it under the broiler.

There are a few steps you can take to getting the best possible pizza. Good-quality dough, a hot enough oven, and using the right technique — that last one is where the broiler comes in. Next time you break out the fresh dough, your pizza just needs about a minute and a half under the broiler to get to crispy perfection.