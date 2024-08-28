Why You Should Keep Your Oven Door Open While Broiling

Broiling is a cooking method that uses intense, direct heat from the oven's top element to sear and brown food quickly. It's particularly effective for creating a crispy finish on top of casseroles (think a nice, crunchy macaroni and cheese crust) or even quickly cooking a perfect steak. This high-heat process, however, can easily lead to overcooked or burnt dishes if not closely monitored. One effective way to prevent this is by leaving the oven door slightly ajar while broiling.

It's been drilled into all of our heads that leaving the oven door closed is imperative while baking, but since broiling is done at such a high heat setting (usually around 550 degrees Fahrenheit), you can get away with leaving the door open. Propping the door open during broiling lets excess heat and steam escape, which is vital for achieving a crisp, grill-like finish on your food. Without this airflow, steam can build up, preventing proper browning. For instance, broiling vegetables is a quick, easy way to char them (just avoid these 15 veggie-roasting mistakes), but with the oven door closed, their high water content can mean they easily become soggy.

An open oven door gives you more control so that you can adjust your oven's temperature as needed. You can also get a better visual on the food itself to ensure it doesn't start to burn.

