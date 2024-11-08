Here's The Fastest Way To Get Frozen Shrimp On The Dinner Table

There are well-documented shrimp cooking mistakes you should avoid, but with this broiled shrimp, a few tips make the cooking process smoother. It helps to preheat both your oven by setting your broiler to high, as well as your sheet pan. Set up your top rack leaving about 6 inches between the surface of your pan and heating element, and leave it for about 10 minutes while you prep seasonings (one of the many seasonings that will upgrade your salmon can be repurposed here).

While you don't need to thaw your shrimp, a cool water rinse in a colander helps clumps to come apart, and also eliminate pesky ice crystals that may have accumulated in the freezer. This way, you'll be able to easily separate each piece. Once you've seasoned your shrimp, you can carefully remove that hot pan from the oven and spread them out, making sure to leave a little space in between each. This hot pan will help cook the underside of your shrimp as well, while the broiler will do the work of browning up the top. After about five minutes, you should see that your shrimp have gone from frozen and translucent to opaque and pink, curled and ready to be enjoyed.

With this convenient broiler method, you won't have to worry about meal planning too far in advance. Just keep a package of frozen shrimp on hand, and you can always count on a satisfying and delicious meal in minutes.