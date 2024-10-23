Use Italian Salad Dressing To Transform Your Beef Stew

Beef stew is a classic, hearty dish that can satisfy like no other. However, skimping on seasonings is a common mistake with beef stew. While staple ingredients like beef, potatoes, carrots, and other vegetables lend a hearty feel to the dish, relying on these components alone can lead to underwhelming flavor. There's no good reason a meal with so much delicious potential should elicit ambivalent shrugs, especially not when something as simple as Italian dressing can upgrade beef stew with its zesty and herbaceous flavor profile.

Italian salad dressing can beautifully complement beef stew's savory qualities. The dressing typically features a blend of oil (often olive) and white or red wine vinegar, either of which provides a welcome acidity to cut through the richness of the beef. Italian dressing's variety of herbs and spices, such as garlic and oregano, bring a depth and complexity to the stew. Some recipes for Italian dressing may also call for Dijon mustard, a tangy addition which can further enhance the savory notes in a beefy dish. And finally, some Italian dressings may bring in a touch of sweetness with honey, especially nice for balancing the acidity of the vinegar when incorporated in a rustic, warming beef stew.

Italian dressing also happens to be a low-cost way to add a high-flavor hit to your stew. If you're already incorporating beef shank, one of the best flavorful steak cuts to use on a budget, the total cost of your meal will be even easier on the wallet.