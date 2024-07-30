Ina Garten's Secret Ingredient Mayonnaise For Flavor-Bomb Tuna Melts

Culinary icon Ina Garten has a secret ingredient she adds to her mayonnaise to up the flavor of her tuna melts, and it's somewhat controversial. The Barefoot Contessa squeezes in a bit of anchovy paste, and you should follow her lead when it comes to this underappreciated condiment. It's umami-rich, deliciously salty, and although it does have a fishy taste on its own, when combined with other ingredients, the fishiness fades into the background while still delivering a flavor boost to your recipes, as is the case with Garten's tuna melt.

Advertisement

She calls them her "ultimate tuna melts," and the recipe comes from her 2020 bestselling cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food." Garten, on an episode of the Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," forestalls any complaints about adding anchovy paste to the recipe. "I know, I know, there are a lot of people who don't like anchovy paste, but it just gives a little extra depth of flavor and you don't know it's anchovies," she said.

In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to detect the anchovies in this sandwich at all since the deluxe melt also includes nutty Emmental cheese and Garten's go-to canned tuna. (In "Modern Comfort Food," she shouts out the line-caught yellowfin tuna in extra virgin olive oil from Conservas Ortiz, a 100-plus-year-old company from Biscay, Spain, though in her video demonstration, she recommends seeking out any imported jarred tuna.) With such high-quality and flavorful ingredients, the savory anchovy paste plays an essential but supporting role.

Advertisement