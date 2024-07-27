The Onion Cutting Hack For Perfectly Thin Slices Every Time

If we were to rank the most used ingredients in the kitchen, onions would no doubt feature somewhere near the top. This allium is added to almost every dinner dish to create a deliciously aromatic flavor base and also serves as a perfect topping on pizzas, salads, tacos, and sandwiches. However, despite being commonplace in the culinary world, onions are tricky to cut, especially when aiming for perfectly thin slices. The traditional method of using a knife can be time-consuming and more likely to produce uneven pieces. While a mandolin, though designed for this kind of task, is intimidating for some people, or may not be available in most kitchens.

Advertisement

Instead, simply use a vegetable peeler, which is great for slicing onions quickly thanks to its unique shape. Featuring a slotted space between two blades, this tool resembles a mandolin to some extent except that, crucially, the peeler is smaller and fits in your hand. The Y-shaped type is our preferred one for slicing onions but you can also use other varieties. You'll also need a fork to help stabilize the onion in position while slicing. Here's how to utilize this simple onion-cutting hack with ease.