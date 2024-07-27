The Onion Cutting Hack For Perfectly Thin Slices Every Time
If we were to rank the most used ingredients in the kitchen, onions would no doubt feature somewhere near the top. This allium is added to almost every dinner dish to create a deliciously aromatic flavor base and also serves as a perfect topping on pizzas, salads, tacos, and sandwiches. However, despite being commonplace in the culinary world, onions are tricky to cut, especially when aiming for perfectly thin slices. The traditional method of using a knife can be time-consuming and more likely to produce uneven pieces. While a mandolin, though designed for this kind of task, is intimidating for some people, or may not be available in most kitchens.
Instead, simply use a vegetable peeler, which is great for slicing onions quickly thanks to its unique shape. Featuring a slotted space between two blades, this tool resembles a mandolin to some extent except that, crucially, the peeler is smaller and fits in your hand. The Y-shaped type is our preferred one for slicing onions but you can also use other varieties. You'll also need a fork to help stabilize the onion in position while slicing. Here's how to utilize this simple onion-cutting hack with ease.
Slice onions with a vegetable peeler
This cutting hack works for any type of onion, whether red, yellow, white, or even shallots. Prepare them first by carefully peeling the dry, papery outer skin then slice off the top and root ends to create flat surfaces on which the onion can stand. Now stick a fork through the side of the onion close to the bottom end. With the onion standing upright, press down on the fork on a cutting board to keep the onion stable so it doesn't wobble around as you slice. Take the Y-shaped vegetable peeler and slice back and forth over the top end of the onion. You'll soon have a small pile of fine and evenly sliced onions ready for cooking.
@casa_tips
White or red onion? which one do you prefer to eat ? Tell us in the comments. A fork + a strong peeler made in Germany = epic win ! #kitchenhacks #vegetablepeeler #casatips
If the peeler's blade is wide enough to cut the onion from end to end with every swoop, you'll end up with thin onion rings. If not, shave the onion from side to side to create half-ring slices. If you're aiming for half-moon-shaped slices, there's a great way to make those too: After peeling the onion and slicing off the two ends, cut it in two from top to bottom, then, working with one-half at a time, secure the onion with your non-dominant hand or the fork then proceed to slice at the top end using your veggie peeler to create thin half-moon onions.