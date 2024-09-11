13 Things Steak Enthusiasts Should Know About Texas Roadhouse

Steak enthusiasts have no shortage of steakhouse chains to try in the U.S. You can splash out on a decadent dinner at a high-end chain or opt for an affordable steak dinner that won't break the bank. Texas Roadhouse falls in the latter category. You may know the casual steakhouse chain for its Lone Star vibes and wide variety of steaks at reasonable prices. But how much do you really know about Texas Roadhouse's steaks?

When Kent Taylor opened the first Texas Roadhouse in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993, he had a vision of serving great steaks at great prices. Taylor took inspiration from the easy-going roadhouses in Texas where people could get a decent meal without pretentiousness. Although the chain had somewhat of a rocky start, it now has over 580 locations across the country. There are several things set the chain apart from its competitors, one of the main ones being the steak.

Whether you're a newbie to Texas Roadhouse or a long-time fan of the chain, there are a few things that might surprise you about the chain's red meat. From the grade of beef to the seasonings and cooking methods, these are some things you should know about Texas Roadhouse's steaks.

