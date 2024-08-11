Duff Goldman's Advice To Level Up Canned Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry sauce is a Thanksgiving favorite, but the bright bitterness and thick texture of canned cranberry sauce is versatile. It has a thick, ringed texture from the sauce can, which makes it good as a flat pâté of sorts, but if open up the can a different way, you can easily reshape it. This way, you can spread it neatly over your sandwich or besides your turkey and store-bought mashed potatoes with parmesan.

Advertisement

Chef Duff Goldman — best known for Food Network's "Ace of Cakes" and his bakery Charm City Cakes in Baltimore, Maryland — spoke to Tasting Table about his strategy for opening canned cranberry sauce. According to Goldman, he has what he calls a "ritual" for opening the can which takes advantage of canned sauce's smooth texture: "You take the top off, but then you have to poke a hole in the back, because it's the vacuum. You poke a hole, then it comes out, and it's so beautiful. It's that deep, dark pink color, and then when you slice it, it's such a visceral pleasure to cut it." Compared to chewy homemade sauce, you can work canned sauce into lots more dishes, especially if you spice it up.

Advertisement