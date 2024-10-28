5 Chain Restaurants That Will Cater Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving can be a hassle, whether you're cooking or socializing all day — not to mention the daunting task of cleaning your kitchen afterward. Sometimes, people get sick because of flu season or foodborne illnesses due to a food recall or accidental cross-contamination when preparing a roasted turkey. Others may live far away in another state or country. There might be some relatives that just can't (or won't) cook. All in all, trying to wrangle a large group of people to gather for a holiday feast is tiring.

So, don't worry: There's no judgment here if you're looking to opt out of the Thanksgiving cooking chaos by ordering a restaurant-quality meal from a chain near you. Most Waffle Houses, Halal Guys, fast food joints, and Chinese take-out restaurant locations will stay open through the holiday for those who want to skip the festivities altogether. However, if you're looking for a more traditional Thanksgiving meal, these five chain restaurants have got you covered: Cracker Barrel, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Maggiano's Little Italy, Popeyes, and Bob Evans.