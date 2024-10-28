5 Chain Restaurants That Will Cater Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving can be a hassle, whether you're cooking or socializing all day — not to mention the daunting task of cleaning your kitchen afterward. Sometimes, people get sick because of flu season or foodborne illnesses due to a food recall or accidental cross-contamination when preparing a roasted turkey. Others may live far away in another state or country. There might be some relatives that just can't (or won't) cook. All in all, trying to wrangle a large group of people to gather for a holiday feast is tiring.
So, don't worry: There's no judgment here if you're looking to opt out of the Thanksgiving cooking chaos by ordering a restaurant-quality meal from a chain near you. Most Waffle Houses, Halal Guys, fast food joints, and Chinese take-out restaurant locations will stay open through the holiday for those who want to skip the festivities altogether. However, if you're looking for a more traditional Thanksgiving meal, these five chain restaurants have got you covered: Cracker Barrel, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Maggiano's Little Italy, Popeyes, and Bob Evans.
Cracker Barrel offers a complete holiday spread
It only makes sense that a country restaurant like Cracker Barrel offers a full Thanksgiving-themed catering menu — just be sure to give them 24-hour notice before the meal is needed. The Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast feeds eight to 10 people and includes two roasted turkey breasts for the main course. It also comes with sides of turkey gravy, cornbread dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet yeast rolls, and sweet potato casserole with pecans. To sweeten the deal, pumpkin and pecan pies are included with the meal for dessert.
Cracker Barrel also offers a smaller Heat n' Serve Family Dinner intended for four to six people, which features one turkey breast. However, this option doesn't come with mashed potatoes or either pie. According to the restaurant's website, each of the available Thanksgiving feasts can be prepared from oven to table in only two hours.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse serves special sit-down meals
If you're wondering what even is a Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, all you need to know is that the restaurant chain will cook delicious food for you on Thanksgiving. Dine inside for a fresh, hot meal made by its beloved chefs or order a complete dinner to-go with advance notice. The establishment takes reservations, so we highly recommend jumping on that ahead of time if you wish to eat there (and get out of doing any dishes at home).
What makes Ruth's Chris Steakhouse stand out as a bougie Thanksgiving choice for dining out are its wine pairings, which can take the hassle out of trying to hit the liquor store during the holidays. If you're covered in the drinks department, the catered take-home meal comes with a choice of salad, half-breast of roasted turkey, gravy, cranberry relish, sausage and herb stuffing, two classic sides, and pumpkin cheesecake. The whole dinner feeds four people, but you can also request sides by themselves, per Ruth's Chris Steakhouse's website.
Maggiano's Little Italy gives the traditional dinner an Italian twist
Maggiano's Little Italy brings a slice of its homeland to your table for the perfect Italian-American Thanksgiving dinner. The chef-curated carryout bundle includes everything you could want and more. Make this year unique by serving four-cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, and chocolate cake with the usual fixings, like mashed potatoes and cranberry relish. Enjoy a warm appetizer by dipping the restaurant's freshly baked ciabatta into seasoned olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Besides the traditional roasted turkey, the carryout meal comes with an additional protein choice of smoked ham. Place an order in advance to pick it up cold to prepare at home or hot to eat right away, or make a reservation to dine at the restaurant itself on Thanksgiving, which gives you access to a bigger menu. However, don't expect the take-home bundle to feed a large gathering, as it only serves a family of four to five people, according to Maggiano's website.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen makes a special seasoned turkey
Let's be honest here: Turkey sometimes tastes bland when it's not prepared properly. Often, it takes a fair bit of seasoning and creative ways of adding juiciness to bring the bird to life, so to speak. But who knows how to add spice like Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen?
Avoid a bland bird with the fast food chain's Cajun Style Turkey. It's got a zesty kick with plenty of flavor, pairing well with the many other sides the restaurant has to offer. Place an order for biscuits, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, coleslaw, and cinnamon apple pie pastries, too. While you can you pick up the Cajun Style Turkey from the store, Popeyes will also deliver it to your residence, per the chain's website.
Bob Evans offers a range of different-sized meals
Bob Evans really thought of everyone, offering Thanksgiving dinners for four, eight, and 10 guests, respectively. The Farmhouse Feasts come with your choice of either turkey, ham, or pot roast. In addition to its usual breakfast bundles, the chain will even be serving a special Thanksgiving breakfast menu on the day of. Like some of the other options on this list, Bob Evans offers meals packed cold to heat up later or served warm for immediate enjoyment, like the Premium and Thanksgiving Celebration Platters.
As self-proclaimed "turkey experts," Bob Evans has been perfecting its recipe for over 30 years, according to the company's website. Other standouts on the menu include buttered corn, fresh dinner rolls, house-made bread and celery dressing, and a range of pies. The restaurant chain offers a big, traditional Thanksgiving menu that's unlikely to steer you wrong on the big day.