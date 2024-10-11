Why You Should Eat Cranberries On Indigenous Peoples' Day

Indigenous People's Day in the land called the United States recognizes and honors the original peoples of North America. It's a wonderful time to engage with Indigenous history and think about our relationship to the food grown on this land.

The cranberry is an indigenous fruit to the U.S. and is in the same genus as blueberries. Cranberries grow in the Northern United States, with Wisconsin producing more than any other state (World Population Review). Cranberries grow in low vines in wetlands and are harvested when farmers flood the bogs, causing the berries to float at the top. This tart berry has become a large part of Christmas and Thanksgiving celebrations, but cranberries also have a rich history and ties to Indigenous peoples.

The Aquinnah Wampanoag typically celebrate Cranberry Day on the second Tuesday of October. Traditionally, it was a days-long event that rejoiced in the harvest and gave thanks to the earth and their Creator (Aquinnah Wampanoag Nation). The festivities include picking cranberries, telling stories by the fire, dancing, singing, and hosting a potluck for members of the community. Today, you can reflect on Indigenous people's contributions to the land and culinary world by making your own cranberry dishes at home.