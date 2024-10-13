It's Super Simple To Give Cranberry Sauce The Added Texture It Needs

Really it couldn't be an easier hack. Chop walnuts or pecans, and mix into the sauce. This breaks up the sauce so it's not just a ribbed cylinder straight from the can. Walnuts, pecans, and pistachios work because their slightly acerbic taste plays off the cranberries' own bitterness. Sliced almonds provide a milder counterpoint. Some people recommend pine nuts, but these and sunflower seeds might be too small and turn some people off.

There is precedence here: Boston market has a semi-secret cranberry walnut relish that became a huge hit when it was introduced in the early 1990s. With walnuts and a hint of orange zest, it's got the perfect combination of sweet, tangy, and crunchy. And in some families, blending pecans and fresh or dried fruits into their cranberry sauces is popular.

When you're ready to level up even more, consider adding candied walnuts, or seasoned almonds. You could buy pre-seasoned sweet or savory nuts or make your own. Of course you'll want to make certain none of your guests have a nut allergy. Instead of serving it in a big bowl in the center of the table, consider creating attractive individual servings using molds, like the O'Creme plastic mini flan mold pans or Mezchi's aluminum egg tart molds. Mix cranberry sauce, spices, and nuts, warm in a double boiler, then fill the molds (spray first with oil). Chill before serving, and they should release easily onto each plate.