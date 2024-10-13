It's Super Simple To Give Cranberry Sauce The Added Texture It Needs
Homemade cranberry sauce is a fairly easy, if time-consuming, side dish for the holidays or any time. But there's absolutely nothing wrong with cutting a few corners and using the canned version. It's got its own charm and nostalgic vibe, and the mellow, slightly tart flavor appeals to many people who don't really care for the real thing. There are many ways to level up canned cranberry sauce, including kicking up the complexity with a bit of orange or lemon juice, adding additional sweetener or a spice like cinnamon or nutmeg, or spiking it with a splash of sherry.
But for some, the overly smooth gelled texture of canned cranberry sauce is too plain. So adding a little crunch is an easy way to introduce both flavor and complexity. While something like granola or potato chips might do the trick, a traditional approach is to add chopped nuts. Essentially you're turning an ordinary canned side into a tantalizing cold salad. Consider it a more flavorful descendant of the aspics and Jell-O salads of the 19th and mid-20th centuries. By the way, this trick works with the homemade version as well.
Adding nuts to canned cranberry sauce
Really it couldn't be an easier hack. Chop walnuts or pecans, and mix into the sauce. This breaks up the sauce so it's not just a ribbed cylinder straight from the can. Walnuts, pecans, and pistachios work because their slightly acerbic taste plays off the cranberries' own bitterness. Sliced almonds provide a milder counterpoint. Some people recommend pine nuts, but these and sunflower seeds might be too small and turn some people off.
There is precedence here: Boston market has a semi-secret cranberry walnut relish that became a huge hit when it was introduced in the early 1990s. With walnuts and a hint of orange zest, it's got the perfect combination of sweet, tangy, and crunchy. And in some families, blending pecans and fresh or dried fruits into their cranberry sauces is popular.
When you're ready to level up even more, consider adding candied walnuts, or seasoned almonds. You could buy pre-seasoned sweet or savory nuts or make your own. Of course you'll want to make certain none of your guests have a nut allergy. Instead of serving it in a big bowl in the center of the table, consider creating attractive individual servings using molds, like the O'Creme plastic mini flan mold pans or Mezchi's aluminum egg tart molds. Mix cranberry sauce, spices, and nuts, warm in a double boiler, then fill the molds (spray first with oil). Chill before serving, and they should release easily onto each plate.