16 Best Substitutes For Beef Broth

Beef broth is the perfect base for many soups, it's a great liquid for use with slow cooker recipes to keep meals tender and delicious, and can even add extra flavor to a Bloody Mary. Canned broth can also be stored in the pantry for years provided the can remains undamaged, while homemade beef broth is a frugal alternative that's full of nutrients. But if you're short on beef broth or just want to try something different, there are plenty of substitutions out there that bring the same umami-rich taste to your cooking.

Some alternatives are one-for-one in the recipe while others work in combination with a variety of ingredients. The key to a great substitute for beef broth is to keep in mind the liquid content as well as the rich flavor. If what you use in place of the broth has only one aspect, you may need to add other ingredients as well to keep your dish as delicious as it can be. You can also consider the nutrient content of substitutions and vegetarian-friendly options if you want to avoid meat products.