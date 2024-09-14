What Is Soy Sauce Made From?

While this rich umami seasoning plays a big role in Asian cuisine and culture, soy sauce is loved all around the world. Much like Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce's allure lies in its addictively savory, salty flavors, which makes it a well-rounded topping that can pair with just about anything. This versatile sauce can balance out the pH levels of dishes with its acidic makeup, or add unique flavors and colors. All those benefits and more means this condiment graces the fridges and pantries of people worldwide. Still, while it might have a permanent spot on shelves everywhere, does anyone know exactly what's inside?

While every batch of soy sauce is different, most of these sauces are made up of a simple combination of salt, wheat, and soybeans as the main ingredients. The soybeans are usually fermented with an acid or other agent like mold to help extract its signature strong flavor. (For a specific example, the popular brand Kikkoman uses soybeans, wheat, salt, and water to make their sauces.) So, for all our gluten-free friends, steer clear of soy sauce, or at least read the label before purchasing.

The fermentation process for soy sauce can take anywhere from six months to three years to complete. Still, since time and patience leads to a perfectly umami end product, we'd say it's worth the wait.