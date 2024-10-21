The Reason Pho Always Tastes So Much Better At A Restaurant Than Homemade

Soupy noodle dishes come in many forms, but few delight quite like pho. One of Vietnam's most beloved breakfast foods, there's a nourishing appeal to a steaming hot bowl of this balanced, aromatic broth. Get it at your favorite local Vietnamese restaurant, and the flavor is just right. The spices and richness come to play yet are gentle, a major difference from ramen. Once served, there's no need to add any sriracha or fish sauce into the mix. You'll only need a topping of fresh herbs and perhaps some sliced chile.

Craft the soup at home, and it often turns out either bland or over-seasoned. Several factors explain this, and they're succinctly summarized with sentiment that there are no shortcuts to the soup. Pho is difficult to get right and requires patient cooking and deft skill. There are Vietnamese eateries specifically dedicated to the dish, and chefs start cooking at 2 a.m. or earlier for a serving time more than four hours later. The ratio of spices is right on, and the broth is always made from scratch. The magic emerges in the bone broth's slow simmer.