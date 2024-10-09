Upgrade Your Bag Of Mixed Nuts With A Spicy Twist

A bag of mixed nuts makes for a tasty, convenient, and healthy snack but sometimes the flavor leaves a lot to be desired. Sometimes salt just is not enough to satisfy snack cravings. Fortunately, it is super easy to customize mixed nuts with additional spices and seasonings.

For those looking to spice things up in a literal sense, there is one quick and easy way to get the job done: Adding Tajín. Sometimes referred to as chile-lime seasoning, this unique seasoning is equal parts tangy and spicy. Rather than mixing up a spice blend for mixed nuts, Tajín by itself can pack a real flavor punch.

For mixed nuts, only about 1 tablespoon of Tajín is needed for every pound of nuts. Simply toss the nuts in the seasoning until they are evenly coated. A few minutes in the oven will create deliciously crunchy, spicy, and tangy nuts.