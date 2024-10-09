Upgrade Your Bag Of Mixed Nuts With A Spicy Twist
A bag of mixed nuts makes for a tasty, convenient, and healthy snack but sometimes the flavor leaves a lot to be desired. Sometimes salt just is not enough to satisfy snack cravings. Fortunately, it is super easy to customize mixed nuts with additional spices and seasonings.
For those looking to spice things up in a literal sense, there is one quick and easy way to get the job done: Adding Tajín. Sometimes referred to as chile-lime seasoning, this unique seasoning is equal parts tangy and spicy. Rather than mixing up a spice blend for mixed nuts, Tajín by itself can pack a real flavor punch.
For mixed nuts, only about 1 tablespoon of Tajín is needed for every pound of nuts. Simply toss the nuts in the seasoning until they are evenly coated. A few minutes in the oven will create deliciously crunchy, spicy, and tangy nuts.
Tajín: A spicy secret weapon
Despite having a history that dates back to 1985, Tajín has only recently become a popular internet culinary phenomenon. This is due in part to the fact that the company's expansion into major American stores didn't occur until 2012. Still, the seasoning is becoming more and more popular due to its combination of spicy and citrus flavors.
Tajín is actually a very simple seasoning; it combines chili peppers, lime, and sea salt to make the ultimate seasoning, perfect for toppings off meals, veggie platters, and snacks like mixed nuts. It also plays a significant role in making classic pico de gallo and makes a wonderful cocktail rim for watermelon paloma cocktails.
When adding Tajín to mixed nuts, although it is totally possible to coat the nuts and then toast them at home, it is also just as possible to add Tajín to store-bought nut mixes. Sprinkle some Tajín on to suit your taste. Add it to the top of a bowl of nuts or add a dash of it to a baggie of nuts before hitting a hiking trail; the options are endless.