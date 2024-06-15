Why Canned Mussels Deserve A Spot In Your Pantry

When people think of canned goods, most just focus on the popular essentials: Spam, tomatoes, corned beef, pickles, and the like. But if that's everything in your pantry, you're missing out on quite a lot of good flavor. The next time you go on a grocery run, trust that you seriously should pick up a pack or two of canned mussels!

Yes, it's an unconventional pick. Maybe you didn't even know canned mussels existed until today. But if you're a seafood fan (or just have no problem with eating seafood), canned mussels deserve a spot on your shelves — not just for being a great source of protein, but also because of their great flavor. You can find canned mussels lightly seasoned and packed in neutral-tasting olive oil, which lets their natural briny flavor shine. But you'll also find canned mussels that come pre-cooked in zesty oils and spices that are superb for eating right out of the can ... or, with a little bit of elbow grease, you can also cook them into soups, or turn them into spreading and filling for a sandwich — options are endless!

