The Underrated Canned Fish Dip You Need To Start Eating With Potato Chips
When you take a look in your cupboard for something to make for a quick snack, you might not think to reach for some canned fish with one hand and a bag of potato chips with the other. And as far as improving chip dips go, you may be more likely to lean toward simple, effective changes that don't alter the identity of the dip too much. For example, you may be more interested in revolutionizing chip dip by adding miso or upgrading your onion dip by swapping sour cream with labneh. But the key to making the most heavenly chip dip may lie in changing the concept of your dip entirely, and focusing on a smoky, oily can of fish.
Canned smoked trout makes for a super interesting ingredient when it comes to chip dip. First of all, the smoky flavor of the fish pairs very well with salty chips. Second, making a smoked trout chip dip is as simple as opening a can and then adding a few tried and true ingredients. With some smoked trout, cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, horseradish, lemon juice, and spices, you can quickly whip up a dip that is creamy, hearty, and satisfying. It's delicious, whether you serve it warm or cold.
Seafood dips are game-changing
Smoked trout dip seems to have gained prominence in the Southeastern United States, but a quick look around the rest of the culinary world reveals that trout isn't the only seafood that makes for an exquisite dip. If you still want to hold onto the smokiness that you get with the canned trout, you could also try your hand at a smoked salmon dip, complete with cream cheese and capers. With some crispy bagel chips, you may have the perfect match on your hands.
For a bit of a curveball, opt for some shellfish instead. Crab meat makes for a super tasty dip, as it adds some meaty texture to the mix without stealing too much of the spotlight from the creamy ingredients within the dip. This dip can also get taken up a notch when you serve it hot, along with some shredded cheese on top. Whether it's for simple potato chips or even as an alternative to some classic garlic bread dips, it turns out all you need to do to maximize your dipping experience is to simply look to the sea.