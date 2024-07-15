The Underrated Canned Fish Dip You Need To Start Eating With Potato Chips

When you take a look in your cupboard for something to make for a quick snack, you might not think to reach for some canned fish with one hand and a bag of potato chips with the other. And as far as improving chip dips go, you may be more likely to lean toward simple, effective changes that don't alter the identity of the dip too much. For example, you may be more interested in revolutionizing chip dip by adding miso or upgrading your onion dip by swapping sour cream with labneh. But the key to making the most heavenly chip dip may lie in changing the concept of your dip entirely, and focusing on a smoky, oily can of fish.

Canned smoked trout makes for a super interesting ingredient when it comes to chip dip. First of all, the smoky flavor of the fish pairs very well with salty chips. Second, making a smoked trout chip dip is as simple as opening a can and then adding a few tried and true ingredients. With some smoked trout, cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, horseradish, lemon juice, and spices, you can quickly whip up a dip that is creamy, hearty, and satisfying. It's delicious, whether you serve it warm or cold.