The No-Waste Secret To Unforgettable Shrimp Pasta

To make shrimp stock, first cook the shrimp with their shells on. Try baking them, grilling them on the stove, or even just boiling them. Once they have cooled, remove the shells and place them in a large pot. Though this is recommended and not required, you can add a few other aromatics to the stock, such as bay leaves or thyme. And for additional flavor, try adding a little white wine. Then, fill the pot with water and let the mixture simmer — not boil — for about 30 minutes. The longer the stock sits, the more that flavor will develop.

When the stock is done, make sure you strain it. You don't want to cook the pasta in stock with the shells still in because small pieces could break off and end up in your dish. Once your pasta is ready to eat, you'll enjoy an extra depth of flavor from having cooked it in your homemade shrimp stock.

If you have any stock left over, you can store it in an airtight container or plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to four days, or freeze it for as long as six months. Or, try using it in other dishes.