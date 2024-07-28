What It Means To 'Slide In On A Shrimp Sandwich' In Sweden

Idioms are one of the great delights of language, no matter where in the world you go, and no subject seems to attract these figurative phrases more than food. In English, you can be the apple of one's eye, be the big cheese, bring home the bacon; the list goes on and on. A common thread among these idioms is the association between food and wealth. The deeper your pockets, the more you can eat, and the fancier the food, the higher your implied status is. In English, we might refer to the privileged as having been born with a silver spoon in their mouth, or having success served up on a silver platter, both nods to fine dining.

In Sweden, a similar phrase exists, though it is a good deal more colorful than its English counterparts. "Att glida in på en räkamacka" is an idiom directed towards those who don't have to work hard for their success, what we Americans might call nepo babies. The literal translation of this saying is "to slide in on a shrimp sandwich." It's a delightful turn of phrase, but unless you're in the know, it probably sounds bizarre. To understand where it comes from, we need to talk about what räkamacka actually is.