Why You Need Mayonnaise For The Best Grilled Shrimp And Fish
While you might typically slather oils such as peanut or canola onto your fish or shrimp before grilling to achieve a nice, crispy sear, we have an alternative in mind. Here's why you need mayonnaise for the best grilled shrimp and fish instead. You might be surprised by the mention of this staple condiment, but trust us, even James Beard award-winning chefs like Michael Cimarusti swear by this hack.
Liquid oils are a go-to for most chefs when it's time to grill, but mayonnaise works just as well, and in some cases, is an even better choice for the job. Mayo is an emulsion made up predominately of oil, so it's a great alternative to other liquid fats. While liquid oils have the potential to drip onto your grill grates, sending up dangerous, scorching splatters of oil into the air, mayonnaise doesn't come with those same dangers. Instead, you can brush mayonnaise directly onto fish and shrimp and it will stick perfectly to the fishy flesh thanks to its powerful binding ingredients.
From Hellman's to homemade, the variety of mayonnaise you choose is up to you. To try this out for yourself, simply brush your fish fillets and shrimps liberally with the mayonnaise, then grill those proteins up as usual.
The many additional benefits of this simple swap
With liquid oils, you don't have control over how much will stick to the flesh of the fish or shrimp. Using mayo in lieu of those other fats is a great way to ensure you're coating your fish evenly with fat, which will keep any fish from sticking to your grill grates as the fragile, flaky flesh of fish is prone to do.
Additionally, mayo's few ingredients are a great match for the flavors commonly used for grilled fish and shrimp. With additions like eggs, vinegar, salt, and lemon juice, the ingredients won't overpower any other salts or seasonings you use in a marinade, and will set a nice base of flavor that will soak into the flesh of your fish. Taste aside, mayo also helps your fish and shrimp to retain moisture as it sizzles on the grill, as the mayo slowly burns off instead of all the juicy fats that are hidden within the meat.
Finally, mayo will leave a nice, crispy char on the exterior of your fish too thanks to the Maillard reaction,which you can't get with just oil alone. So this addition truly makes for especially well-rounded grilled fish and shrimp.
How to elevate mayo for tastier grilled fish and shrimp
There are plenty of reasons to start using mayonnaise for grilling, from preventing any flaky flesh to holding in moisture. Additionally, this condiment has a lot of benefits in the flavor department too. While it might be a mild addition on its own, mayo is also a wonderful blank canvas chefs can infuse with creative ingredients. For example, you can easily mix some enlivening seasonings into your mayo before cooking with it to infuse your fish with more flavor. Try mixing in some savory minced garlic for some added depth, or a dollop of heat with some Dijon mustard.
From spicy red pepper flakes to a refreshing splash of lemon juice, all those extra tasty additions are up to you. Mayo could really be one of the secrets to a show-stopping fish dinner that you're missing, so don't knock it until you try it.