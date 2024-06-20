Why You Need Mayonnaise For The Best Grilled Shrimp And Fish

While you might typically slather oils such as peanut or canola onto your fish or shrimp before grilling to achieve a nice, crispy sear, we have an alternative in mind. Here's why you need mayonnaise for the best grilled shrimp and fish instead. You might be surprised by the mention of this staple condiment, but trust us, even James Beard award-winning chefs like Michael Cimarusti swear by this hack.

Liquid oils are a go-to for most chefs when it's time to grill, but mayonnaise works just as well, and in some cases, is an even better choice for the job. Mayo is an emulsion made up predominately of oil, so it's a great alternative to other liquid fats. While liquid oils have the potential to drip onto your grill grates, sending up dangerous, scorching splatters of oil into the air, mayonnaise doesn't come with those same dangers. Instead, you can brush mayonnaise directly onto fish and shrimp and it will stick perfectly to the fishy flesh thanks to its powerful binding ingredients.

From Hellman's to homemade, the variety of mayonnaise you choose is up to you. To try this out for yourself, simply brush your fish fillets and shrimps liberally with the mayonnaise, then grill those proteins up as usual.

