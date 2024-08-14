The Hands-Down Best Seafood For Beginners To Try Grilling

After marinating your shrimp, load them up on your skewers by sticking them through the middle of the shrimp. Leaving the tails on will make it easier to pull the shrimp off of the skewers when they are done. Also, some say cooking shrimp with the tails on will impart more flavor. Using skewers is a foolproof way of cooking shrimp because they prevent the shrimp from falling into the grill, while also making it super easy to flip the shrimp halfway through cooking.

Shrimp should be cooked on high, direct heat for just a couple of minutes on each side. This isn't the type of grilling where you load up the grates and walk away to mingle with your guests. Avoid shrimp cooking mistakes like overcooking by keeping an eye on the grill as it cooks. You'll know the shrimp is done when it's pink or orange in color and has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Depending on the size of the shrimp, it could take as little as two minutes per side.

Because shrimp cooks so fast, beginners might be worried about overcooking it. However, Bautista says, "Overcooking shrimp slightly is not a deal breaker for beginners." The texture might be a bit chewy and tough, but it will still have delicious flavor. If it's very overcooked, it can be repurposed in other dishes like grilled shrimp tacos, pasta, or a salad.

