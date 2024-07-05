The Simple Tricks To Eliminate The Fishy Taste Of Shrimp

Whether you're making a simple shrimp cocktail, shrimp summer rolls, or flavorful grilled shrimp tacos, most people agree that fishy-tasting shrimp will ruin your dish. Extremely fishy-smelling or tasting shrimp likely means it's gone bad, but unless you're eating freshly caught or flash frozen shrimp that hasn't been thawed yet, it's natural for shrimp to taste a tad fishy. Luckily, there's a simple fix to ensure your shrimp has no lingering fishiness — soak it in milk or another odor-neutralizing liquid before eating or cooking it.

The longer seafood has been thawed, the fishier it can taste and smell. This is because of the organic compound trimethylamine which is the main cause of the fishy odor in seafood that's sat for too long. Research has shown that there is a correlation between trimethylamine and the age and quality of seafood — the more trimethylamine found, the less fresh and lower quality the seafood is.

Raw shrimp generally only lasts 1 to 2 days in the refrigerator. Spoiled raw shrimp has a pungent smell similar to ammonia, may have spots or discoloration, and is slimy or sticky. If your shrimp is still good but has a little bit of a fishy odor, you can soak it in milk for around 20 minutes, then pat it with paper towel. The trimethylamine binds to the casein, the main protein found in milk, and is removed as you pat the shrimp dry. Then proceed to cook your fresh smelling/tasting shrimp as usual.

