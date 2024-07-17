Most Vodka Isn't Actually Made From Potatoes

Vodka has ranked as the most popular liquor in the U.S. for over 50 years (via Insider Monkey), but despite its ubiquity on bar menus, few people know what it's actually made of. If you asked the average person what vodka's main ingredient is, they would most likely say potatoes, but this isn't true — in fact, it's not even close. Most vodka today is actually made from grains, commonly wheat or corn.

If you look at the most popular vodka brands, you'll find that none of the big-name producers actually use potatoes. Wheat is the most common choice, used by Grey Goose, Absolut, Ketel One, Svedka, and many more. Tito's and Smirnoff, the two best-selling vodka brands in the U.S., both use corn. Some brands use a mix of the two, and a few use ingredients you'd probably never expect; Cîroc, for instance, uses grapes.

The reality is that you can make vodka out of almost any ingredient, as long as that ingredient contains some sugar or starch to ferment. This contrasts with other liquors, which are typically bound to a strict set of ingredients. Bourbon, for example, must use corn as its primary ingredient, while tequila is even more restricted, requiring a specific variety of agave. Vodka, on the other hand, isn't defined by its ingredients, but rather by the process used to make it.

