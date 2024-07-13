The Scientific Reason Honey Never Expires

Humans have been raiding beehives to get their hands on that golden, sticky treasure we call honey for millennia, with the earliest recorded use of honey dating back well over 10,000 years. It was a big part of civilization, used in everything from ancient medicines to a natural sweetener in the days before sugar. Even today, archaeologists are still digging up ancient pots filled with honey all around the world. But here's the cool part: In many cases, it was found that the honey inside of these thousand-year-old pots was still edible! In 2015, scientists found a 3,000-year-old pot of perfectly preserved honey in Egypt. How's that for a long shelf life?

Honey is made almost entirely of sugar with very little water, and it's quite acidic too. This unique combination creates an environment where bacteria — the usual culprits behind food spoilage — rarely survive. That said, similar foods like molasses are low in moisture and are acidic, too — and while these other foods do have long shelf lives, they have an expiration date, unlike honey.

What's the difference? Well, molasses doesn't have bees tending to it! Because honey is the literal lifeblood of a colony, the bees have done some bio and chemical engineering to make sure it can stay fresh for as long as possible.