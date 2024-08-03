5 Seriously Underrated Summer Cocktails To Sip By The Pool

If you've ever been on vacation and pulled up a rattan chair at a poolside bar, you've likely noticed lots of people cooling down with strawberry daiquiris and mojitos or sipping on Aperol spritzes. These are popular drinks to have when you're by the water for good reason (delicious! refreshing!), but if you find yourself gravitating towards the familiar, stop! There is a wide world of summery cocktails that are perfect to consume by the pool, and there are plenty of underrated ones that could potentially become your new favorites.

When you're out during the summer rocking that new bathing suit (or even just mixing something up to enjoy in your adult-friendly inflatable pool), you're going to want a drink that's fruity, citrusy, light, fizzy, or sweet — or all of those things combined. Drinks like the French 75, Americano, Hugo spritz, pineapple jalapeño margarita, and Aviation are all fantastic alternatives to typical poolside quaffs. Colorful, fun, and even a bit mysterious (you will definitely spark a conversation with a purple Aviation in your hand), these drinks are guaranteed to elevate your summer cocktail experience.