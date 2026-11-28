Since Greek yogurt has been having its moment in the food world over the last few years, you may have developed more than a few creative ways to consume it yourself. However, if you already know how to sweeten Greek yogurt with pantry staples you already have like honey, granola, and dried fruit, you may be up for changing the predictably sweet flavor profile of many Greek yogurt-based meals and snacks. Luckily, you can give Greek yogurt a savory edge by pairing it with a number of popular, flavor-loaded extras.

Among the various types of yogurt you can choose from at the grocery store, Greek yogurt has a tangy taste and a naturally thick consistency because the whey in milk has been strained out during production. Therefore, this denser variety of yogurt can easily accommodate a number of savory ingredients and instantly transform into a hearty spread, savory dip, or rich topping.

Moreover, if you want to enhance Greek yogurt with savory flavors, choosing simple foods with contrasting textures isn't your only option. You can also upgrade this fridge staple with powdered seasonings, bold condiments, and a range of fully-cooked proteins. You'll be surprised by how many savory extras taste better when paired with creamy Greek yogurt. That being said, here are 15 savory Greek yogurt mix-ins you should try today.