Give Your Homemade Granola A Savory Twist And Thank Us Later

Classic granola is a staple of the breakfast table. It's typically made with nuts, grains, and seeds, baked with butter or oil, and sweetened with honey and brown sugar. It can be flavored with warm spices like cinnamon and finished off with fruity additions like raisins or dried cranberries, making it a crunchy, sweet classic that can even feature in cakes and ice cream, let alone a yogurt parfait.

That said, the uses of granola can easily reach well beyond, and this crunchy substance is an ideal addition to salads, roasted veggies, and even as a contrasting topping for creamy soups. With that in mind, it helps to have a savory version in your recipe rotation as well, featuring flavors that might complement your favorite less sweet dishes.

Making savory granola at home doesn't require that you do much to pivot from the sweet kind. You'll still want to use some sweetener in order to help bind those crunchy clusters, but the addition of herbs and spices, the substitution of various oils, and other savory wet ingredients can help modify the flavor profile so that it pairs more easily with lunches and dinners.