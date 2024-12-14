Give Your Homemade Granola A Savory Twist And Thank Us Later
Classic granola is a staple of the breakfast table. It's typically made with nuts, grains, and seeds, baked with butter or oil, and sweetened with honey and brown sugar. It can be flavored with warm spices like cinnamon and finished off with fruity additions like raisins or dried cranberries, making it a crunchy, sweet classic that can even feature in cakes and ice cream, let alone a yogurt parfait.
That said, the uses of granola can easily reach well beyond, and this crunchy substance is an ideal addition to salads, roasted veggies, and even as a contrasting topping for creamy soups. With that in mind, it helps to have a savory version in your recipe rotation as well, featuring flavors that might complement your favorite less sweet dishes.
Making savory granola at home doesn't require that you do much to pivot from the sweet kind. You'll still want to use some sweetener in order to help bind those crunchy clusters, but the addition of herbs and spices, the substitution of various oils, and other savory wet ingredients can help modify the flavor profile so that it pairs more easily with lunches and dinners.
Adding a personal spin to your savory granola
There are ingredients in classic granola that can be simply tweaked for savory purposes. Most recipes call for butter or oil, in which case you can easily opt for a robust, peppery or floral olive oil, which instantly steers you away from the sweeter side. Alternatively, you can substitute a toasted sesame oil, or even a selection infused with spicy red pepper for a little heat.
Instead of sweet cinnamon and vanilla, try adding a dried herb blend, like herbes de Provence, or fresh herbs like chopped sage, thyme, or rosemary. Aromatics like garlic and onion powder are easy to include, as are spices like curry powder, paprika, and even grated cheese (Parmesan or cheddar work well). And while many granolas feature nuts and seeds, you can toss in some cumin, fennel, or sesame seeds in your savory version for an earthy flavor. When it comes to wet ingredients, soy sauce brings a salty, umami quality, gochujang adds a kick, and tahini works to provide a nutty flavor.
Experimenting with granola flavors might inspire you to branch out with your preparation method, too. For example, start grilling your granola and you'll never look back once you taste that subtle smokiness. To put it to use, sprinkle some of this crunchy stuff over a warm elote corn dip, or a hearty white chicken and navy bean chili. Whenever your food calls for a little savory crunch factor, this granola has got you covered.