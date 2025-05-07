12 Types Of Yogurt, Explained

Picture this: You're flipping through your cookbook and land on a delicious looking recipe. The ingredient list is approachable and straightforward ... until you land on the word "yogurt." That single word is deceptively simple, since you know the dairy aisle has countless styles in nearly infinite flavors. So, should you go with Plain Jane standard yogurt? What about Greek? Haven't you heard of Icelandic yogurt? Would that even work? Does anyone actually know what it all means? Suddenly, it all feels too overwhelming, and you turn the page to look for a new recipe.

But if you're armed with the right information, that situation never has to come to fruition. Go ahead and read on to learn the basics about 12 of the most common styles of yogurt. Below, you'll learn what makes Greek yogurt different from Australian or French, as well as the taste and texture of whatever yogurt you might encounter during your next trip to the supermarket. So, the next time you see the word "yogurt" in your cookbook, you'll know just what kind to grab.