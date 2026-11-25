6 Popular American Fruit Beers To Try, And 2 To Avoid
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The craft of making beer has come a long way over the past few decades. From the days of Bud Light's 1980s canine mascot to the miracles of modern innovation that we have today, the beer landscape is one that is ever-changing, with more options and flavors than ever before. Fruit beer, a type of beer made from infusing real fruit into the product, has only gotten more popular as more craft breweries try new things to stand out amongst the competition.
Of course, in the past, humans have always infused hoppy beer with fruit in an attempt to make something drinkable. Now, the craft has all but been perfected with some of these incredibly flavorful, fruity beverages. Not all of them are created equal, though. Even some drinks under the same brand name may taste better than others. To simplify the matter and take the guesswork out of your next run to the liquor store, we've compiled a list of some of the best American fruit beers and some to actively avoid.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Try: Golden Road Mango Cart
Golden Road is a local Los Angeles brewery that carries a beer as A-list as any celebrity in town. Mango Cart, selling at a bit over $10 for a six-pack, is a light, sweet ale that utilizes real mangoes in the brewing process to make a perfectly fruity beer. It holds a special place in my heart as the product that got me to actually start liking beer all those years ago. It's a great entry-level choice for the beer-curious, as well as a no-brainer pick for the seasoned veterans.
There's only a slight wheat flavor in Mango Cart that even first-time beer drinkers wouldn't find offensive. Instead, you mostly get a refreshing, summery sip that tastes like slightly overripe mangoes. It's a bit heavy on the top note, with all that sweetness hitting as soon as the can touches your lips.
Since 2011, Golden Road just can't make enough Mango Cart. It's an extremely popular pick in Los Angeles, especially in the summer months. This 4% wheat ale recently inspired an upgrade with the brewery's new Mango Cart Más, an equally delicious drink with twice the alcohol content at 8%. It also somehow has an even more intense mango flavor. It's a bit of a pick-your-poison situation with these two great Mango Cart options.
Try: Founders Rübaeus
At $10.99 for a six-pack, Founders' Rübaeus gives you just what you're looking for in a raspberry-flavored ale: a little sweetness, a little tartness, and a whole lot of flavor. This wheat ale is made in Grand Rapids, Michigan — a state that surely knows how to manufacture American greatness.
A beautiful amber color, Rübaeus provides a little something for everybody. It's definitely not a light beer, but it's not particularly dark either. There's a distinct wheat flavor that's noticeable but doesn't stick around for long, allowing the raspberry flavor to take over your taste buds after a brief, earthy top note. Founders Brewing Company calls this its "tribute to raspberries around the world;" it's certainly a fitting homage in a rustic little bottle.
A 5.7 alcohol per volume percentage puts Rübaeus right in the middle of the pack in the strength department. It's not particularly high, but this fruit beer still packs a bit of a punch.
Try: Maui Pineapple Mana
Maui Brewing Company's Pineapple Mana is a delicious and refreshing brew inspired by the Hawaiian island from which it hails. While many fruit beers try to offset the bitter flavor of wheat with overwhelming fruity additions, Pineapple Mana blends the tastes of wheat and pineapple together beautifully for a beverage that any level of beer drinker can enjoy.
This beer, a six-pack of which costs about $15, has a delightfully sweet pineapple taste that is typically only reserved for a top-shelf tequila pineapple cocktail. A not-too-overpowering wheat flavor balances out the sweetness nicely and brings the drink back down to earth a bit. Poured over ice, this just may be one of the best beers in the States, and I'd consider the Hawaiians lucky that they have pretty easy access to this fruit ale. Sweet but not sickeningly so, Pineapple Mana has a modest 5.5% alcohol per volume, making this a great choice of beer any day of the week.
Avoid: Muai Coconut Hiwa
Hawaii is known for many things: sun, surfing, great Portuguese food, and the not-so-humble coconut. So, of course, Hawaii's own Maui Brewing Company had to try its hand at a coconut-based porter ale that truthfully just doesn't stack up to the rest of the independent brewer's repertoire.
Maui Brewing Company's Coconut Hiwa Porter ale, which is $11.99 for a four-pack, is a bit too dark for its own good. Strong notes of mocha and chocolate drown out most of the coconut, reducing the fruitiness to an afterthought that sticks around unpleasantly in your mouth long after swallowing your first sip. The mocha flavor is rather overwhelming and doesn't blend well with the roasted coconut flavors.
The can carries a 6% alcohol content per volume, which isn't low but also isn't particularly high for a dark porter ale. Someone who likes exceptionally dark beer might enjoy Maui's Coconut Hiwa, but I'd rather reach for the brand's pineapple ale 10 out of 10 times.
Try: New Glarus Belgian Red
New Glarus Brewing Company's Wisconsin Belgian Red, which costs $10.49 for a four-pack, frequently tops the charts of the best fruit beers out there. Self-described as "the marriage of wine and beer," this cherry-flavored ale has an almost syrupy flavor and consistency — both sticky and sweet as the strong cherry flavor hits your taste buds.
Deep red in appearance, this Wisconsin-based brew utilizes popular Montgomery cherries that are grown locally in Door County. Local wheat is also used for an ale that is simultaneously sweet and sour. The tart cherries overpower any wheat flavor here, though, making for a wholly fruity drink that tastes a bit like liquified Twizzlers or Red Vines.
It's hard to overstate the strong cherry aroma and flavor from this beer. It drinks almost more like a cider, as it's highly carbonated and sweet from start to finish. It's an incredibly unique flavor for a beer — one that is certainly enjoyable year-round but subtly reminds me of Christmastime.
Try: Purple Haze
Abita Brewing Company's Purple Haze Raspberry Lager might have been the most surprising sip of my taste test. It's a juicy, fruity beer that almost tastes more like a glass of chilled red wine or a nice bottled sangria. A light, crisp lager blended with real raspberries makes Purple Haze a great entry-level beer for those who might not enjoy any semblance of hops.
As far as fruit beers go, Purple Haze is heavy on the fruit flavor. Raspberry is super prevalent in the top notes of this beer, but somehow, it's lacking any lip-puckering tartness that usually accompanies the fruit. Purple Haze is sweet, but not too sweet. And at 4.2% alcohol by volume, it's a pretty light beer that is still packed with tons of flavor.
The can is nice, too, solidifying Purple Haze as a great poolside beer to have in the summertime. You just can't lounge in a pool sipping a fruit beer in a glass bottle, you know. And everything about this Louisiana-based brew, a six-pack of which you can purchase for around $12, screams lazy summer afternoon.
Try: Samuel Adams Cherry Bomb
Massachusetts isn't just rife with historic restaurants. It has a pretty iconic brewery as well. Boston Beer Company has been crafting the Samuel Adams brand since its inception in 1984, making a name for itself as one of the great long-lasting beer brands around today. Samuel Adams — known colloquially to Massachusetts locals as simply "Sam" Adams — is certainly a legacy brand, but Cherry Bomb brings a brand new iteration to an old favorite.
At 9%, Samuel Adams Cherry Bomb has the highest alcohol percentage of all of these fruit beers. But that doesn't make this one difficult to sip. Flavored with black cherries, the taste is tart but never sour. Just a touch of honey adds some much-needed sweetness to balance this drink out.
Cherry Bomb is a light ale — surprisingly so for a beer with such a high alcohol volume. Admittedly, the cherry bouquet is a bit stronger than the cherry flavor itself. In your mouth, you get more of a crisp, refreshing sip. In a rather large 19.2-ounce can, which goes for around $3.49, you can likely split one of these with a friend on a cool autumn evening.
Avoid: Samuel Adams Cherry Wheat
Samuel Adams' original cherry-flavored ale, Cherry Wheat, is pretty similar in taste to its younger sibling, Cherry Bomb. Both types use real cherries to flavor their ale, but the latter just does it a bit better. No disrespect to the Boston Beer Company, which was always there for me as a 21-year-old college student living in Massachusetts, but it may be time to retire the OG Cherry Wheat.
This iteration is a bit lighter at 5.3% alcohol per volume, though it still has a hoppier wheat taste that just can't be fully masked by the addition of tart cherries. Reminiscent of a cherry ring pop, Cherry Wheat definitely isn't bad, but it also isn't the brand's best.
Costing $10.99 for a six-pack, this Sam Adams option remains a pretty popular beer throughout Massachusetts, even found at some fast casual restaurant chains that carry alcohol. It makes sense that it's such a big beer, even if it's not one of our favorites. It's easy to drink and is always pretty reliable, particularly around the holiday season.
Methodology
For my taste test, I gathered a number of different fruit beers — that is, specifically, beer flavored with real fruit. Most of the selections were given to me as complimentary samples, except for the Golden Road Mango Cart, which is brewed locally in my hometown of Los Angeles. I omitted any beers, shandy, or other flavored beverages that were not infused with whole pieces of fruit at some point during the brewing process. They also had to be uniquely American fruit beers. While Germany's Schöfferhofer is a popular and great-tasting drink, it had no place going up against the likes of Samuel Adams.
For my ranking, I looked for a prominent fruity flavor that is not masked by other flavors like wheat or mocha. My personal beer preferences also played a role, as I tend to enjoy lighter and more adventurous flavor profiles. Luckily, when it comes to fruit beer, many of these met those marks exactly.