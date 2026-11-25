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The craft of making beer has come a long way over the past few decades. From the days of Bud Light's 1980s canine mascot to the miracles of modern innovation that we have today, the beer landscape is one that is ever-changing, with more options and flavors than ever before. Fruit beer, a type of beer made from infusing real fruit into the product, has only gotten more popular as more craft breweries try new things to stand out amongst the competition.

Of course, in the past, humans have always infused hoppy beer with fruit in an attempt to make something drinkable. Now, the craft has all but been perfected with some of these incredibly flavorful, fruity beverages. Not all of them are created equal, though. Even some drinks under the same brand name may taste better than others. To simplify the matter and take the guesswork out of your next run to the liquor store, we've compiled a list of some of the best American fruit beers and some to actively avoid.



Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.

