The 1980s Bud Light Mascot We Bet Hasn't Slipped Your Memory

Unfortunately, legal issues stemming from various advocacy groups and political leaders led to the retirement of Spuds Mackenzie just two years after her grand debut. That same year, in 1987, Senate Republican Strom Thurmond delivered a 15-minute speech on the senate floor condemning Spuds Mackenzie and Anheuser-Busch, alleging they were using the image of a dog to market beer to children. Other groups in the late '80s followed suit, with two notable non-profit organizations bringing serious heat and allegations to the party animal's reputation. Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Center for Science in The Public Interest both claimed the advertising campaign was designed to hook children from an early age.

Though there was a lack of evidence, Anheuser-Busch ultimately decided to move on from the party animal aesthetic by 1989. Eventually, the brand retired Spuds completely in favor of another animal: the Clydesdale horse that, soon after, became another animalistic icon of Americana. After retirement, Evie enjoyed a few more good years before passing away in 1993.

Spuds Mackenzie made one final appearance as "Ghost Spuds" in an evocative yet eerie 2017 Super Bowl commercial. The glowing, floating bull terrier found his voice in the afterlife, speaking for the first time as the ghost of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in a nod to "A Christmas Carol." It's unclear if Bud Light ever plans on resurrecting the party animal once again, but it's evident that society needs him now more than ever.