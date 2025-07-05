15 Must-Try Portuguese Restaurants In The US

Portuguese food is not a particularly common cuisine in the United States, but the unique culinary offerings of the southern European country can be found in all the right places if you know where to look. Regions with large Portuguese-American populations — places like southern New England, Hawaii, and parts of the west coast — are rich in Portuguese culture and heritage. Here, you can find pockets of Portuguese restaurants in neighborhoods linking back to bygone eras.

Many Portuguese restaurants operating in the states today have been doing so for generations after being started by waves of Portuguese immigrants coming to America in the 1800s. These Portuguese families brought their culture and their recipes with them, bringing a taste of Portugal to their families' new homeland.

The love of Portuguese cooking has since passed down to chefs all over the country. While you'll still be hard-pressed to find authentic Portuguese cooking in all 50 states, American-made restaurants are serving up old-world cooking more now than ever. If you find yourself in a large Portuguese community — or a city with hardly any representation at all — these are the 15 must-try Portuguese restaurants in the United States.