11 Fast Casual Restaurant Chains That Offer Alcohol

Chipotle was one of the first fast casual chains around. They revolutionized the concept of fast casual restaurants way back in 1993, paving the way for countless other businesses on this list and forever altering the setting of teenagers' awkward first dates. Chipotle's best-kept secret, though, is that the brand has also been selling alcohol since the very beginning.

You can buy a drink to pair with your burrito bowl at Chipotles around the country — some of which offer a selection of beer, wine, and even margaritas. In 2013 Chipotle unveiled its "premium margarita," made with Patrón and fresh juice and mixed right in front of you alongside your meal. While the number of locations that sell tequila has diminished over the past few years, a little less than half of Chipotle's stores still serve bottled or canned beer.

Chipotle margaritas are harder to come by nowadays. While still served at select restaurants in markets like Los Angeles, many locations stopped serving them due to low sales. While this fast casual spot is a household name, it has continuously struggled to successfully sell its drinks.