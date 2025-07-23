8 Bottled Sangrias That Are Actually Worth Drinking

Sangria is traditionally a Spanish and Portuguese beverage made with a blend of wines, fruits, and sometimes spirits like brandy. Throughout the European Union, sangria must be made in either Spain or Portugal to even be labeled "sangria" on the shelves. However, bottled sangrias have become increasingly common throughout the United States over the past few years to the point where now even some fast casual restaurants are serving sangria alongside a stack of fries.

Due to the increased popularity in the states, more wine manufactures are getting their grapes into the sangria game — giving shoppers a plethora of never-before-seen options at any given grocery store. With so many different sangrias on the market, it's hard to tell which ones are worth sipping. Through trial and tribulation, we gathered the eight best sangrias found throughout the United States that are worth buying. Whether you're taking some to the beach or serving it alongside a cozy holiday meal, these are the bottled sangrias worth drinking.