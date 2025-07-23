8 Bottled Sangrias That Are Actually Worth Drinking
Sangria is traditionally a Spanish and Portuguese beverage made with a blend of wines, fruits, and sometimes spirits like brandy. Throughout the European Union, sangria must be made in either Spain or Portugal to even be labeled "sangria" on the shelves. However, bottled sangrias have become increasingly common throughout the United States over the past few years to the point where now even some fast casual restaurants are serving sangria alongside a stack of fries.
Due to the increased popularity in the states, more wine manufactures are getting their grapes into the sangria game — giving shoppers a plethora of never-before-seen options at any given grocery store. With so many different sangrias on the market, it's hard to tell which ones are worth sipping. Through trial and tribulation, we gathered the eight best sangrias found throughout the United States that are worth buying. Whether you're taking some to the beach or serving it alongside a cozy holiday meal, these are the bottled sangrias worth drinking.
1. Lolea No 2 White Sangria Frizzante
Lolea No. 2 White Sangria Frizzante is the perfect bottle to bring to a party to impress the host without breaking the budget. The elevated selection from the Lolea brand is created with a blend of Chardonnay and Macabeo grapes, making for a unique and flavorful sangria.
This slightly fizzy white sangria has the boldness and depth of a red sangria but with a much lighter and more floral finish. Notes of jasmine blend with vanilla and fresh orange for a refreshing, ready-to-sip sangria. Lolea's complex White Sangria Frizzante offering pairs perfectly with fish such as salmon or yellowtail, making it a professional choice at a sushi restaurant (check out our guide for mistakes to avoid when dining at a sushi restaurant).
Lolea is a fairly common brand that can be found at liquor stores around the country. Though the No. 2 White Sangria Frizzante is certainly the premiere choice of its line, it isn't typically accompanied with an elevated price tag. Any bottle in the Lolea family, including the red, rosé, or white spritz sangria will cost around the same — typically from $15 – $20 depending on location.
2. Casal Garcia Sangria
It can be difficult to find Portuguese wines and Portuguese restaurants in the United States, but the Casal Garcia brand of wines and sangria is the one you'll most likely find at a nearby liquor store. While Spanish varieties of sangrias tend to dominate the market, it's certainly worth trying some Portuguese counterparts.
Casal Garcia has an array of sangrias, including red, white, rosé, tropical fruits, and red berries. The Casal Garcia brand tends to run a bit sweet in its sangrias and its wines alike, making any one of its offerings a perfect choice for those who love a sweet and summery drink. The red sangria — or sangria tinto in Portuguese — is by far the least sweet option and pairs well with anything from pastas to pastries.
The Casal Garcia red sangria has a relatively low alcohol content at 7.5%. This allows the flavors of the fruity sangria to pull through, with strong notes of orange, cinnamon, and citrus. Unlike most red wines, this red sangria is best when chilled before serving.
3. Capriccio Bubbly Sangria
Capriccio made a splash several years ago when the brand became known in a viral moment as the "Four Loko of sangrias," likening it to the line of flavored malt beverages. And anything that's earned the label "the Four Loko of X" is worth trying, in my humble opinion.
With a whopping 13.9% alcohol volume, these small bottles pack a big punch compared to the other sangrias on this list and pretty much all other sangrias in the marketplace. The fruity, bubbly red sangria in Capriccio's black bottle is the brand's signature and the one most worth trying. In it you'll find a stiff drink with a bit of an alcoholic kick — inevitable in a sangria this strong. You'll also find, though, a delightful burst of fruit flavors such as pineapple, pomegranate, cherry, and lime.
The Capriccio white sangria is a bit muted when it comes to fruitiness, letting the fermented grapes speak for themselves. Other flavors in the Capriccio line include rosé, peach, passionfruit, and watermelon sangria. If you're looking for that original Four Loko rush without the malt liquor, Capriccio's watermelon sangria offers all that artificial sweetness and more.
4. De La Costa California Red Sangria
De la Costa Sangria proudly hails from California — a state known for its historic restaurants and wineries. Both its red and white varieties are modeled after traditional Spanish sangria but made with a blend of California grapes from the Paso Robles area. Using a mixture of Zinfandel and Merlot, De la Costa's red sangria is a delicious summery drink that is both accessible and affordable.
The smooth flavor profile of De la Costa's red sangria really focuses on the quality of the grapes, with subtle hints of tart cherry to further highlight the drink's light and refreshing taste. Adding fruit to sangria is never particularly a bad idea, but this bottle is pretty much ready to drink as is. Adding too much fruit may overpower the semi-sweet lightness of this sangria. De la Costa's red is a great option for those who want a flavorful sangria that is not too sweet.
5. Bacana Sparkling Sangria
Bacana calls itself "Portugal's #1 premium sangria," a statement that's especially hard to refute when it comes to availability in the United States. Where Casal Garcia's sweetness is front and center, the Bacana-branded sangrias weave a more complex flavor, making a delightfully bubbly sangria that's hard to put down.
Made in the Torres Vedras region not far from Lisbon, Bacana's line of sangrias utilizes Portuguese grapes for a unique and satisfying sip. Any of the brand's three variations are worth a try. The red – made from Aragonez, Castelão, Touriga Nacional, and Alfrocheiro grapes — is full-bodied and citrusy, making it a bold pairing for steaks or red meat. The white is much lighter, with Arinto and Fernão Pires grapes, flavored with mint and green apple for a refreshing poolside drink. Bacana's rosé takes the best of both worlds, made with the same grapes as the red, but given limited skin contact for a more balanced and clean finish.
Bacana can be found in most major cities throughout America, but it may be more difficult to come by than other brands of sangria. Shoppers will have the most luck in states like California, Rhode Island, or Massachusetts, where the food scene is historically linked to a large Portuguese community.
6. Rancho Alto Sangria
Rancho Alto sangria touts itself as a traditional Spanish sangria that can be found fairly commonly across the Southern and Western United States. Made with sun-ripened fruits, this deep red sangria is definitely one worth trying any time of year.
Created by Mike Collier under the Corks + Cheers brand, Rancho Alto sangria contains natural fruit flavors with hints of grapefruit and red berries. While certainly on the sweet side, the full-bodied wine makes this an excellent choice for a wintery warm-up drink. During the warmer summer months, sweeten it up some more by adding plenty of fruit to your cup before serving over ice.
This dark red sangria pairs particularly well with meat, especially citrusy carne asana or a cilantro lime chicken. If you find yourself on the West Coast, where you can find Rancho Alto sangria almost anywhere, try pairing a glass with some tacos from one of the best Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles.
7. Williams Sonoma Organic Sangria Mix
Williams Sonoma is not one of the first places one would think to look for an interesting bottle of sangria, but nevertheless the kitchen and home goods company delivered — at least halfway. The retailer sells an Organic Sangria Mix in either red or white, just hold the alcohol.
These mixes are perfect for personalization. Add still or sparkling wine to match your preference, or enjoy as is for a fruity non-alcoholic drink. Spice up these sangria kits even more by adding a splash of schnapps, vodka, or rum. The Williams Sonoma red is incredibly light on its own, thanks to the omission of any fermented grapes. It has a bit of wintery essence to it, blended with cranberries and ripe cherries that bring your taste buds right to the Thanksgiving table. The white, on the other hand, is tart and citrusy with pineapple and passion fruit.
Either one of these mixes is worth a try if you find yourself at a Williams Sonoma store with some money to spend. They are, however, on the expensive side — $43.90 for two 24-ounce bottles — especially when taking into account that you'll still need a nice bottle of wine to pair with them.
8. Reál Sangria
Reál Sangria is one of the most common bottled sangrias found throughout the United States. It's admittedly not the tastiest sangria on this list, but it's several steps up from the other brands sitting on the shelf next to it at around the same price point. Reál Sangria is a great selection if you're staying within a budget, buying a lot for a party, or just sampling what's out there.
This Spanish sangria comes in red, white, or a peach rosé, which is surprisingly delicate and light for a flavored sangria. Needless to say, all three of the Reál varieties go down easily, particularly the rosé and the red, which are both lightly fruity and flavorful. The white sangria is a bit sweeter, with hints of orange and pineapple and a slightly higher alcohol percentage.
You can find these sangrias pretty much anywhere in a plethora of sizes: mini-bottles, extra-large bottles, cans, and even 3-liter boxes. Grab a large 1.5-liter bottle and some cut-up strawberries for a delicious drink by the pool.