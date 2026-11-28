If your goal is to live a long and healthy life, you may wonder if there is one "perfect" diet that will help you reach it. While eating well is considered a crucial piece of the longevity puzzle, the food cultures across the countries with the highest life expectancies are more diverse than you might expect.

For this article, we have compared what people eat in the nations that live the longest, according to United Nations estimates, as reported by World Population Review. Only sovereign countries were included, with high-ranking territories such as Hong Kong and French Polynesia omitted.

Diet is, of course, only one factor in longevity, and healthcare, living conditions, and regional lifestyle factors all play a part. Even so, the variation in typical diets in these countries reveals some fascinating differences. Let's take a look at what people eat in the top 10 countries with the longest life expectancies.