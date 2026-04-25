What Exactly Is The Mediterranean Diet?

If the word "diet" in general gives you pause, that's a pretty common response. Things like the Beverly Hills diet fad have sworn people off the d-word for generations. But the plainer use of the word "diet" simply refers to a person's nutritional patterns. And that latter usage is typically what applies to the Mediterranean diet, a geographic nutritional pattern that focuses on items like seafood, fruit, veggies, and whole grains. It also prizes extra-virgin olive oil over other fats, as well as nuts and legumes. While you won't find the strict rules and restrictions built into some of those old diet gimmicks, the Mediterranean diet does minimize dairy and typically eschews big portions of things like sweets and red meat, relegating them to an occasional treat. It's often perceived as healthy, thanks to its reliance on plants and lean protein.

Now, the Mediterranean is also a geographically vast region, spanning Greece, Egypt, Italy, France, Turkey, and Spain, and more. It encompasses a ton of broad cuisine categories that become even more nuanced as you zoom in on the regions within. Understand that the "Mediterranean diet" takes some liberties with its moniker. You'll have an infinite number of possible mealtime tableaus across the Mediterranean that all fall within its borders. Still, most folks will more readily identify a plate of grilled fish, veggies, and some kind of rice preparation as Mediterranean versus, say, a golden, cheesy chicken cordon bleu.