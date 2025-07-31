The Country That First Put Avocado Toast On A Breakfast Menu Is Not The US

Considering all the hype around American millennials and avocado toast over the last few years, you may be surprised to learn this dish actually wasn't even invented in the United States. Yes, avocado toast has become the butt of internet jokes and the scapegoat for an entire generation's economic ills, but this simple yet delicious meal is more than the sum of its parts. It combines the creaminess of avocado and the crunch of toasted bread, while providing endless opportunities for additions like chef Gordon Ramsay's three-ingredient combo that includes black sesame seeds, chile flakes, and lemon zest.

So who do we have to thank (or blame, depending on your point of view) for making avocado toast a breakfast staple for so many of us? It's the same country that gave the world AC/DC and "The Crocodile Hunter" series. Avocado toast is Australian, and we have possibly pinpointed its creator. That said, avocados and bread have a long fruitful relationship that spans many generations.