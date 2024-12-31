What Is The Green Vegetable Found In Your Miso Soup?

If you've ever been to Japan or even so much as sat down for a meal at a Japanese restaurant, then you have almost certainly been encouraged to try miso soup. This savory, umami-loaded soup is often the preamble to an even more delicious meal, and it contains just two basic flavor profiles: miso and sea kelp. Yes, if you've ever wondered what those floating green squiggles are in your soup, it's not lettuce. It's actually a type of seaweed.

The origins of miso soup date back thousands of years, but it gained even more popularity around the 1200s when it was consumed regularly by samurai warriors in Japan. The soup is traditionally made with dashi, a type of broth (Instant dashi can be found in powder form) that's flavored with kelp — so even if you've carefully avoided those green pieces in your soup, you're technically still eating them. The miso and dashi make up pretty much all of the soup's flavor. Although other elements — like tofu or mushrooms and those little pieces of additional kelp — are sometimes added to build texture, they can be included based on preference and aren't totally necessary to lend this dish its signature flavor.