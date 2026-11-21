Some of life's most delicious culinary moments also make a big old mess. Think the sweet, ripe mango savored over the sink, an ice cream cone on a hot day, and of course, the juicy tomato sandwich soaking squishy white bread slices faster than you can eat it. A lot of folks will tell you that those plain, pale slices are — along with the botanical, mayo, salt, and pepper — compulsory for the best tomato sandwiches that you can make. And they're not too far off! But plenty of spicy, savory, herbaceous tomato sandwich adaptations are plenty enticing, too. And swapping that particularly absorbent bread with something more substantial like ciabatta is both a tasty and practical switcheroo.

That ciabatta's creation only dates back to the early 1980s means that humankind is discovering new uses for the crusty, fluffy Italian carb every day. Its crisp exterior and soft interior make it just about ideal for cradling your tomato sandwich ingredients while also keeping the fruit's abundant moisture suspended in the pillowy crumb, rather than letting it run down your hands. You can still build the tomato sandwich however you'd like, with swipes of mayo on one or both sides, your seasonings showered over the condiment for optimal adhesion, and the titular ingredient snug inside. The departure might also make you feel more empowered to tinker with some other flavor additions, too, and you'll find that there are more than enough of those.