Stop Settling For Soggy Tomato Sandwiches — Use This Sturdy Italian Bread Instead
Some of life's most delicious culinary moments also make a big old mess. Think the sweet, ripe mango savored over the sink, an ice cream cone on a hot day, and of course, the juicy tomato sandwich soaking squishy white bread slices faster than you can eat it. A lot of folks will tell you that those plain, pale slices are — along with the botanical, mayo, salt, and pepper — compulsory for the best tomato sandwiches that you can make. And they're not too far off! But plenty of spicy, savory, herbaceous tomato sandwich adaptations are plenty enticing, too. And swapping that particularly absorbent bread with something more substantial like ciabatta is both a tasty and practical switcheroo.
That ciabatta's creation only dates back to the early 1980s means that humankind is discovering new uses for the crusty, fluffy Italian carb every day. Its crisp exterior and soft interior make it just about ideal for cradling your tomato sandwich ingredients while also keeping the fruit's abundant moisture suspended in the pillowy crumb, rather than letting it run down your hands. You can still build the tomato sandwich however you'd like, with swipes of mayo on one or both sides, your seasonings showered over the condiment for optimal adhesion, and the titular ingredient snug inside. The departure might also make you feel more empowered to tinker with some other flavor additions, too, and you'll find that there are more than enough of those.
Even more ideas for delicious ciabatta tomato sandwiches
Being that there are basically endless ways to enhance tomato sandwiches, it can help to narrow the field down to a category. Italian influence makes as much sense as anything in this case, and it's still a pretty robust column. You can join the mayo with some verdant pesto for the fresh basil's garlicky pop, chop some Calabrian chilis for heat, or swirl on balsamic vinegar for some acid sweetness. Adding mozzarella cheese would take this into Caprese sandwich territory. So if you want a slice of that Southern Italian life, go right ahead.
Some thinly shaved Parmesan is also lovely in a ciabatta tomato sandwich, as well as with any of the above little extras. Grana Padano's creamier, meltier quality makes it an excellent choice, too, if you plan to toast your tomato sandwich under the broiler for a couple of minutes. A ciabatta loaf's long, flat composition also makes it excellent for slicing down into tea sandwiches to arrange on a tiered tray for a party, with or without any further adornment. But do finally consider adding a dash of fennel to your tomato sandwich for an even more polished, vibrant bite.