Tomato Sandwiches Are 10x Better With A Dash Of This Spice In Your Pantry

The general guidelines around making any great tomato sandwich still apply to this fennel seed enhancement. Begin with bread that can withstand abundant juice. Squishy white loaves are the Southern classic, while something less porous like a dense sourdough can better stand up to the tomatoes' abundant water content. Avoid anything more assertively flavored or textured, like a seeded rye, which will just compete with the fennel in this case. Before assembly, salting your tomato slices to prevent sogginess will keep things tidier when you take that first bite. A good pinch of black pepper is also compulsory.

Fennel mingles terrifically well with a tomato sandwich's traditional mayonnaise, too. Although it's absent from some other popular mayonnaise brands, the bit of lemon present in Hellmann's can add a nearly imperceptible pep without requiring you to spritz yet more liquid onto the whole thing.

Now, you could just build your sandwich, shower it with fennel, and still see a benefit. But you can make an even bigger impact by seasoning each component individually. Applying a nice coat of fennel to both halves of your mayo-slathered bread as well as the tomatoes packs in about as much as you can. My beloved local spot serves its fennel pollen tomato toast open-faced, and this variation is great that way, too. And if you love it so much that you wish to wade into fennel pollen next, the specialty merchant Regalis carries a great one.