The History Of Ciabatta Bread. (It's A Lot Younger Than You Might Think)

France has the baguette, India has naan, Scandinavia has rye, and Italy has focaccia and ciabatta. While the creation of these breads goes back centuries, one is secretly more of a modern-day creation. Ciabatta is the youngest of them all, with origins tracing back 40 years ago to the 1980s. The birthplace of this crusty, airy, broad loaf is the northern Italian town of Adria.

For context, Italy's other traditional bread, focaccia, is estimated to have been created in 6th to 5th centuries B.C. by Etruscans in the northern region of the country. The iconic, long French baguettes came much later, around the 18th century. Ciabatta is even younger than the mechanized bread slicing machine, which became widely used in the 1930s.

Ciabatta is a rustic Italian bread known for its crispy crust, airy interior, and slightly chewy texture. Due to its long fermentation process of around 16 to 20 hours, it has a mild, slightly tangy flavor. After baking, the inside remains airy and light, while the exterior is brown and crunchy. It's excellent for making sandwiches — particularly paninis — and makes for a perfect crusty base of bruschetta. Even just dipped in olive oil, ciabatta makes for a satisfying appetizer. It's also an ideal complement to soup and salad. Ciabatta's light yet sturdy structure allows it to hold up to thick dips, oils, and hearty fillings while maintaining a crisp crust.