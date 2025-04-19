Try Grana Padano Instead Of Parmesan Cheese For A Subtle Twist On Your Meal

Although no cheese can truly duplicate the near-nutty, crystal crunch of an excellent Parmesan, pasta's best friend sure does invite a lot of comparison. Broadly familiar all the way from the cheap pre-grated Parm you should probably avoid to the artisanal wheels valued at thousands of dollars, Parmesan, in all of its forms, is frequently likened to pecorino, Asiago, and Parmigiano-Reggiano. You can often use all four interchangeably. And Grana Padano further broadens the field.

Again, nothing will ever replace a classic Parm in our hearts and kitchens. But, Grana Padano is an excellent supplement and a great occasional replacement. Whether you're making a quick weeknight tomato sauce or an elaborate Sunday gravy, a sprinkle of Grana Padano on top sends it skyrocketing to restaurant quality with just the flick of a wrist. Where Parmesan is wonderfully flaky and tends to sit atop a dish like a dairy crown, Grana Padano is crumbly and creamy, the latter detail making it quick to melt and incorporate with other elements. With just a bit of heat, it blends into other items like silk.