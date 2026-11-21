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If you're serious about baking, then you have undoubtedly heard about the superiority of European butter over American. But what is European-style butter, and what makes it better? And which ones are worth your hard-earned cash? We have spoken to five expert bakers and chefs, gathering their input and coming up with the 10 European-style butters that are worth buying in 2026.

The answer comes down to which has more fat. The USDA sets the American butterfat minimum at 80%. The difference between Irish, American, and European-style butter is that the latter has at least 82% fat content. Interestingly enough, place of origin doesn't matter when it comes to this distinction, and this butter does not actually have to be made in Europe. And while some European butter tastes better than American because it has extra cultures added to give it a nuttier flavor, this is also not a rule. "Not all European-style butters are cultured or imported," says Kristina Lavallee, CEO and Founder of The Cake Girl and Crave'n Cups. She adds there are plenty of American companies making excellent versions of the European standard.

But why does this matter? Higher butterfat percentage means less water in the product and better melting capabilities, texture, and flavor. That 2% can completely change the way butter behaves in the oven. "Fat equals flavor! More butterfat means more butter flavor," says Anna Stockwell, a food stylist, recipe developer, writer, and video host, who authored The Butter Book. "It also means the butter spreads more easily and smoothly than a lower fat content butter," she adds. To know when to splurge for a fancier butter and which are worth the extra dollars, read on for our recommendations.