The Danish word "tandsmør" literally translates as "tooth butter," meaning butter spread so thick you leave tooth marks after taking a bite. Some people believe the only way to truly appreciate the creamy texture and rich flavor of Irish butter, like the type offered by Kerrygold, is to reserve it solely as a spread. To them, using Irish butter in baking or cooking is akin to applying gold leaf to the exposed pipes under the kitchen sink; a too-elegant decor for something no one will ever see.

In all fairness, treating Irish butter like the best of the best is an understandable approach. Made from the milk of cows grazing in the ever-verdant pastures that the Emerald Isle is known for, Irish butter possesses a richer flavor and creamier texture than butter made with milk from hay or grain-fed cows. Additionally, beta carotene found in the green grasses those cows ingest gives the butter a bright, golden hue.

Like most European butters, Irish butter is higher in butterfat, 82% as opposed to 80% in the United States. It's also uncultured, which means it's made from fresh cream without the addition of any bacteria cultures or ferments to speed the churning process. Uncultured butter lacks an acidic tang, resulting in a rich, decadently creamy flavor, which when combined with its velvety texture makes it perfect for spreading on thick. So, should all this keep you from using it in your cooking or baking? The answer is complicated, but it mostly depends on whether your recipe needs high-fat, European-style butter or if butter is the star ingredient.