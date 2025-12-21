The 9 Best Butter Brands For Baking, According To Professional Bakers

If you love baking, then you know how important butter is. The golden spread is key to shortbread and pound cakes, croissants and danishes. To pick up any old block on the shelf is understandable, but if you really want to wow your tastebuds, high quality makes all the difference. It was a treat, then, for Chowhound to speak with bakers, chefs, and culinary figures on the butter brands they swear by again and again.

Certainly, mileage might vary according to your needs, but each recommendation has seen extensive testing, whether in the form of artisan pie dough or the silkiest buttercream frosting. "Butter is the structural backbone and flavor engine of most baked goods," explains Stefani Pollack, who's spent almost 20 years crafting recipes for her blog Cupcake Project. "It provides richness, builds texture through creaming and lamination, and carries flavor in a way margarine and oils don't match."

Despite varying price-points, these labels contain something in common, and that's the fat. To bake with full-fat butter ensures everything from cupcakes to scones maintains proper flavor and structural integrity. "Higher-fat butters create flakier pastries, richer laminated doughs, and more tender crumb structures. They also have lower moisture, which means less steam and more control in delicate bakes," says Chef Joey Sergentakis of Allendale Social, Charlie's Place, and other destination across New Jersey. Behold, the nine best butter brands for baking.