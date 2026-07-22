The 3 Styles Of Butter You'd Find In A French Supermarket — But Not In The US

France is perhaps most associated with its many cheese varieties, including Roquefort, a hearty, pungent type of blue cheese, and Brie, a creamy cheese that makes an appearance at many a party. However, another milk-derived French product is just as delicious and almost as diverse: butter. While much of American butter comes down only to salted versus unsalted, the intricacies of French butter are a bit more complex.

Generally speaking, there are a few main factors that set French butter apart from its American counterparts. For example, most French butter is cultured, meaning bacteria is added to help ferment the cream base. This process gives butter a tangy, sharp, distinct flavor that makes it a delicious addition to any number of dishes. Additionally, butter in France has a higher butterfat percentage (82% or higher). This gives French butter a richer texture and taste.

While you can find some French-style butters, especially beurre doux (unsalted butter containing 82% butterfat), in a grocery store near you, there are three varieties that may be more difficult to find at your local grocer. These products vary in fat and salt content, and also in cooking applications, but no need to wallow in your fear of missing out. You might be able to find these butters at specialty markets, you just have to do some hunting.