Why European Butter Always Tastes Better Than American

Whether you've returned from Europe, are heading off to Europe, or are just dreaming of Europe, you're not wrong to think that a lot of things taste better over there. And it isn't just cheese and coffee — even butter tastes richer than it does back in the United States. The reason for this is a legitimate one as well: American butter only has to contain 80% butterfat to meet federal standards, whereas many European butters contain between 82% and 86% butterfat.

While it may not sound like a big difference, every percentage point means more fat, which gives European butter a richer mouthfeel, a creamier texture, and a fuller flavor. If you were wondering which is better for baking, the higher fat content in European butter makes for flakier pastries and more tender baked goods. In fact, many chefs and bakers call for European-style butter in their recipes, especially if the goal is to make bakery-style croissants at home.

But it isn't just about the butterfat. Some European butters — particularly French varieties — are also cultured, meaning live bacterial cultures are added to the cream before churning. And that fermentation is what develops subtle nutty notes that are less common in standard American sweet cream butter.