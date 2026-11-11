11 Store-Bought Cranberry Sauces Ranked From Worst To Best

Cranberries are a fruit whose presence we seem to wipe from our collective memories for the better part of the year. But once the weather starts changing and trick-or-treaters return to their homes, it's the cranberry's time to shine. Bags of fresh berries and cans of cranberry sauce, jellied or not, magically appear on grocery store shelves, summoning with them some holiday cheer.

Cranberry sauce on its own is controversial. The tart, astringent taste of the berries causes some to turn their noses up, but even more controversial is the kind that comes in a can. Perhaps it's the resounding slurp, plop, and jiggle when it hits the plate that rubs some dinner guests the wrong way. Or, perhaps it's that canned cranberry sauce struggles to compare in flavor to the freshly-made version. Whatever the case, what we know for sure is that sometimes a can is necessary.

Cooking a whole Thanksgiving spread is a feat on its own, and in the event you need a quick fill-in (or some extra sauce for sandwiches the next day) a canned cranberry sauce is sometimes the best option. Choosing the right one is important. Each can varies in texture, flavor, and price, which is why I've tried seven different brands for a total of 11 different kinds of cranberry sauce to find the best one. My goal: to find a store-bought cranberry sauce that most closely resembles a homemade one. Prices may vary based on location.