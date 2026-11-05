5 Steak Cuts You Should Be Scoring For The Most Tender Results

I knew little about steak before I spent my 20s working at a Colorado resort known for it. The main dishes served at the property's restaurants centered on wagyu beef, much of which was raised on the surrounding ranch land and monitored closely for quality. But, as much as that influences flavor and tenderness, so does the actual cut of beef — and what you do with it. If you're hoping to cook a restaurant-quality steak at home to seriously tender results, it's time to learn about scoring and which cuts work best with it.

As a chef once explained to me, this simple practice involves making cuts around ⅛-inch deep across the surface of your steak in a grid or crosshatch pattern on both sides before cooking it. These cuts sever tough surface fibers to make the steak even more tender, help prevent shrinking and curling during cooking (which can make meat tougher and denser), and help fat render and create a juicier experience. If you're using butter or a marinade, scoring also helps steak soak that up better.

Scoring doesn't magically transform a cheap steak into filet mignon, but it does help coax out juicy tenderness on certain cuts. To score or not to score can be a difference of opinion, but the recommended cuts compiled here come from real conversations with steak chefs, customer feedback, and my own dining experiences.