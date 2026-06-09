11 Best Spices And Herbs For Prime Rib

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Prime rib has earned its "king cut" title; we think it's kind of like the fajitas of steakhouses. When you order it, everyone in the restaurant stops what they're doing and whips their head around to watch the waitstaff parade it to your table. Not only does it look like a million bucks, thanks to its pink center and ample fat, but it also tastes incredible.

However, don't let the star-studded qualities of prime rib discourage you from making it at home — just know that there are a few things that you'll need to figure out before you get started (and mistakes that you'll want to avoid). The first, and perhaps the most important, thing to consider is the seasoning. Prime rib is beautifully beefy, and not highlighting its natural flavor would be doing it a disservice. That being said, you can't just throw your roast into the oven "naked," as you won't get that desirable, seasoned crust on the outside or a balanced flavor.

As such, we wanted to know which spices and herbs are best for seasoning prime rib, so we spoke to the experts. Jorge Thomas, the founder of Swaledale Butchers; Joonas Jokiniemi, chef and founder of Grill Smoke Love; Jess Pryles, founder of Hardcore Carnivore and author of "Prime Cuts: The Complete Guide to Choosing, Understanding, and Cooking Meat"; and Stephen Ingber, chef at MileHighCook, shared their recommendations for the tastiest prime rib seasonings, along with the relevant considerations you should make when selecting one for your cut.