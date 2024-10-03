What Cut Of Beef Is Used To Make London Broil?
Understanding cuts of beef can be daunting at first. Not only are there many different types, each with their own names and uses, but they also have their own unique textures and flavors. Ideally, home cooks can get flavorful steak cuts that won't break the bank.
One cut of meat that continuously confuses cooks is London broil. Stores and markets will carry London broil alongside other cuts of meat, but the strange truth is that London broil isn't actually a cut of meat at all. In fact, the name actually refers to a method used to cook steaks.
Generally speaking, London broil is just a lean and tough cut of steak that is marinated — it's not from one specific part of the cow. Typically, it is either grilled or broiled. As confusing as the name is, this cooking method is actually one of the best ways to make use of lean cuts of steak that would otherwise be overlooked for more expensive cuts of meat.
Cooking method matters more than cut of meat
When London broil was first introduced in the 1930s, it was made solely with flank steak. Over time, the term and technique expanded to include other lean but tough cuts of meat. Flank steak still remains one of the most popular choices for London broil, but other cuts like top round work just as well.
Regardless of the specific cut, the goal of a London broil is to marinate the meat and cook it over high heat. Marinating the meat helps break down the tougher tissue. There is no specific marinade that is required to cook London broil, making it easy to customize for specific tastes.
London broil should be cooked quickly or else it runs the risk of becoming even tougher, which defeats the purpose. London broil should be grilled or broiled to medium-rare, reaching an internal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit maximum. Be sure to cut the meat into thin slices against the grain for the best results.