What Cut Of Beef Is Used To Make London Broil?

Understanding cuts of beef can be daunting at first. Not only are there many different types, each with their own names and uses, but they also have their own unique textures and flavors. Ideally, home cooks can get flavorful steak cuts that won't break the bank.

One cut of meat that continuously confuses cooks is London broil. Stores and markets will carry London broil alongside other cuts of meat, but the strange truth is that London broil isn't actually a cut of meat at all. In fact, the name actually refers to a method used to cook steaks.

Generally speaking, London broil is just a lean and tough cut of steak that is marinated — it's not from one specific part of the cow. Typically, it is either grilled or broiled. As confusing as the name is, this cooking method is actually one of the best ways to make use of lean cuts of steak that would otherwise be overlooked for more expensive cuts of meat.